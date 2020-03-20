The Kaduna state government has restricted religious services and all large gatherings in the state as part of measures to protect residents from, and slow down the spread of the corona virus.

While no case of the virus has been reported in the state, the government said it is duty bound to ensure everything is done to reduce the chance of the disease taking root and spreading in the state.

Juma’at services will no more hold on Fridays, same with Sunday services until further notice.

These measures also include social gatherings in parties, bars, restaurants, night clubs, public parks and such places are suspended until further notice.

The state has also directed the closure of all nursery, primary, secondary and tertiary institutions there, effective Monday next week.

Government urged all citizens, including religious and community leaders, to do their duty in supporting these measures which will help against the negative impacts of the Corona virus.