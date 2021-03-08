Former Lagos governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has described Supreme Court Justice Nwali Sylvester Ngwuta who died yesterday as an eminent and erudite jurist whose knowledge of the law and its application was peerless.

“Where others may have lost their way, Justice Ngwuta remained steadfast and calm in his analysis, producing a number of classical judgments, which will continue to be referred to in classrooms and courtrooms across the country long after his death and into the future,” Tinubu said.

In a condolence message on the death on Sunday of Justice Ngwuta personally signed by him, Tinubu said: “I was saddened to learn of the passing of one of Nigeria’s most eminent and erudite jurists, Honourable Justice Nwali Sylvester Ngwuta.

Justice Ngwuta was a fine gentleman, a caring husband and a devoted father.

He was well respected among his colleagues at the bench and will surely be missed by his families at home, at the bench and the bar.

“In his time at the bench, Justice Ngwuta earned a reputation as a first class jurist with a keen eye for detail and a deep, indeed peerless, knowledge of the law.

“From humble beginnings, Justice Ngwuta rose to the zenith of his profession, distinguishing himself at every juncture.

His legacy as a judge will be celebrated by present and future generations of legal luminaries for many years to come.

“As a man, Justice Ngwuta was a pillar of his community.

He was beloved and admired by those who followed him and his example undoubtedly served as an inspiration for the multitude of lawyers from eastern Nigeria who followed in his footsteps.

“Justice Ngwuta has been a magnificent ambassador for Nigeria. A great man, he will be missed by all who knew him and many who did not.

May his soul find rest in the bosom of the Almighty.”