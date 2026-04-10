The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the proposed nationwide voter revalidation exercise until after the 2027 General Election. In a statement signed by National Commissioner Mohammed Kudu Haruna, the Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, the decision was reached on Friday during a meeting between the…...

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the proposed nationwide voter revalidation exercise until after the 2027 General Election.

In a statement signed by National Commissioner Mohammed Kudu Haruna, the Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, the decision was reached on Friday during a meeting between the Commission and Resident Electoral Commissioners.

According to the statement, key electoral matters, including the proposed nationwide voter revalidation exercise, were reviewed.

INEC emphasised that the voter revalidation exercise remains a critical component of its mandate to maintain a credible and updated national voters register.

It maintained that the exercise is designed to verify and review voter records and ensure the accuracy of personal data.

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The statement reads, “The voter revalidation exercise is a critical component of the Commission’s mandate to maintain a credible and up-to-date National Register of Voters.

“It is designed to verify and review existing voter records, ensure the accuracy of personal data, eliminate duplicate and ineligible entries, and strengthen the overall integrity of the voter register.”

The statement added, “The exercise also aims to provide an opportunity for registered voters to confirm their details and make necessary corrections where required. INEC remains committed to the conduct of free, fair, credible, and inclusive elections.”

INEC had previously instructed all Resident Electoral Commissioners to suspend ongoing publicity and preparations for the proposed voter revalidation exercise pending further guidance.

This was disclosed in a notice of meeting addressed to RECs in the federation, which was signed by the commission’s secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony.

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Amid widespread concerns over the timing of the exercise, a political activist and public affairs analyst, Chris Nwosu, in an open letter addressed to INEC, warned that the exercise could potentially disenfranchise some voters, adding that the timeline may not allow adequate participation by eligible voters.

Nwosu, while acknowledging the importance of maintaining an accurate voter register, argued that the process should be deferred until after the 2027 elections to avoid excluding millions of Nigerians from exercising their civic rights.

He said, “The reasoning behind my position is legion, but primarily has to do with the lackadaisical attitude or disposition of Nigerians towards similar exercises in the past. Nigerians are not known to be quick in responding to deadlines, even in matters of data building not related to elections. A resort to history would affirm that there has never been one such exercise in recent history where the initially set deadline was not extended, sometimes more than once, due largely to poor response.

“The above being the case, it should be beyond argument that there is no way your Commission can get even a bulk of Nigerians whose names are on your voter register to come forward and be revalidated in time to have their cards ready for collection before the January 16 Presidential and National Assembly elections. Going by past experiences, to even get those whose cards may be ready before then to come and collect them would require time and extraordinary effort on the part of your Commission. And you can be certain that many would not have collected them before then.”