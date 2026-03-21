One of the aides of Delta State governor, Sunday Kotor, who reportedly collapsed during a private engagement has been reported dead. Kotor, who served as Senior Special Assistant on Protocol to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, was said to have slumped at an event on Friday evening before being rushed to a…...

One of the aides of Delta State governor, Sunday Kotor, who reportedly collapsed during a private engagement has been reported dead.

Kotor, who served as Senior Special Assistant on Protocol to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, was said to have slumped at an event on Friday evening before being rushed to a medical facility, where he was later pronounced dead despite efforts to revive him.

Reacting to the development, Governor Oborevwori described the loss as devastating, noting that the deceased played a pivotal role in coordinating official functions of the state.

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In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, the governor paid tribute to Kotor’s dedication and years of service.

“Late Sunday, Kotor was wholly dedicated to his job. His passing is a huge loss, not only to his family but to the government and people of Delta State,” he said.

The governor extended condolences to the family of the late aide, particularly his younger brother, Conference Kotor, who also serves in the administration.

Kotor was widely regarded as a constant presence in Government House, Asaba, where he anchored major state functions for more than two decades. His role as Master of Ceremonies spanned multiple administrations, including those of former governors Emmanuel Uduaghan and Ifeanyi Okowa, before continuing under the current government.