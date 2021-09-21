Breaking News

Juju Maestro, King Sunny Ade, loses wife Risikat Adegeye

King Sunny Ade and Late Wife Risikat

Juju legend King Sunday ‘Sunny Ade’ Adegeye has lost his wife, Risikat Adegeye, a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The death of the late Risikat Adegeye is coming 24 hours to his 74th birthday.

The late Risikat Adegeye, died in the early hours of Tuesday.

Friends and family members of the famous musician have been thrown into mourning over the incident.

However the circumstances surrounding her death were still sketchy.

The deceased was a two-time member of the Lagos State Assembly Service Commission.

Her marriage to the Juju music maestro produced six male children.

KSA was yet to release a statement as at the time of filing this report.

