In a related development, Justice Emeka Nwite warns parties in the ongoing trial of the former Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami and two others not to approach him seeking any form of influence.

Justice Nwite made his statement after delivering his ruling on the bail application filed by the defendants

“I want to as a means admonish and warn both counsel and litigants, they should know the type of court they are appearing before”

All judges are not the same, irrespective of my familiarity with you, when I am dealing on any case, please don’t approach me the best you can do for your client is to get the best lawyers in this country “

“The law can not be bent as far as this court is concerned “

“I want to warn every one both litigants and lawyers appearing before this court they should understand the way this court works to be forewarned is to be forearmed

“Any attempt to try my will be severely dealt with, I warn!, I warn!!, and I warn!!!