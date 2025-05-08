The suit filed before Justice Isiaka Adeleke by the leadership of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employee, NULGE, seeking an order of the court to bar All Progressives Congress reinstated council officials from Secretariats suffered setback as the judge recused himself from the suit.

The judge cited a petition written by the Chairman of APC in Osun State, Tajudeen Lawal accusing him of move to deliver judgement in favour of NULGE without hearing from all parties involved.

He also said another APC chieftain, Sunday Akere publicly alleged him of move to deliver a judgement to cause chaos in the state, noting that the party has successfully set public opinion against the court.

According to him, “On April 6, 2025, one Hon. Sunday Akere addressed a press conference wherein he alleged that this court was brought to procure kangaroo judgement to cause chaos in Osun State. Similarly, on April 10, 2025, one Sooko Tajudeen Lawal petitioned the Honourable Chief Judge of Osun accusing this court of conspiracy with the claimant to procure judgement without hearing from all parties.

“The persons have successfully set public opinion against this court and in my opinion justice is rooted in public confidence. And percentage at times is stronger than reality. I cannot, despite these allegations of bias, proceed to determine the matter, as any outcome would be perceived as bias. If at the end, a judgement was delivered in favour of party A, the other would say I was bought to deliver it and if it favours party B, the other would say I was blackmailed to give the judgement.

“If someone is to be said to be non partisan, that person is me as I am accountable to Almighty Allah and the oath of my office. To this end, I shall in line with the practice of my profession proceed to disqualify myself from the suit.

“The combine effect of the APC is that I cannot deliver true judgement in this matter, therefore the file numbered HIK/5/2025 is returned to the honourable Chief Judge for reassignment”.

It will be recalled that NULGE had on the 3rd of March, 2025 approached the court seeking a declaration and perpetual injunction stopping and restraining APC reinstated council officials from imposing and interfering with the running and affairs of Local Government Councils across the state.

The reinstated Chairmen and their Councillors under the platform of APC had since been piloting the affairs of their various councils across the State in line with the Court of Appeal Judgement delivered in February, this year.