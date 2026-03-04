The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has joined the Federal Fire Service (FFS) in responding to the inferno outbreak at the Farinda Market in the Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State. In a Wednesday statement posted on the official X handle of the agency, NEMA stated that oper...

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has joined the Federal Fire Service (FFS) in responding to the inferno outbreak at the Farinda Market in the Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

In a Wednesday statement posted on the official X handle of the agency, NEMA stated that operatives from its Jos Operations Office, together with the FFS, worked swiftly to contain the blaze and prevent further spread to adjoining shops and business premises within the densely populated market area.

According to the statement, the incident, which occurred at about 6:00 a.m., engulfed several vehicle spare parts shops, destroying 20 shops, four containers, and two vehicles, a bus and a Toyota Corolla.

The statement revealed that no loss of life was recorded during the unfortunate incident.

The statement reads, “Upon arrival at the scene, emergency responders worked swiftly to contain the blaze and prevent further spread to adjoining shops and business premises within the densely populated market area. The coordinated efforts of NEMA and the Federal Fire Service ensured that the fire was brought under control in good time, thereby minimising additional losses and safeguarding other traders’ properties.

“Preliminary information gathered from stakeholders at the market indicated that the cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the outbreak. The incident, however, resulted in significant economic losses for affected traders, many of whom rely solely on their businesses for daily livelihood.”

Speaking at the scene, Mallam Shehu Ibrahim, former President of the Market Association, commended NEMA and the Federal Fire Service for their swift response, noting that their timely intervention curtailed what could have escalated into a more devastating disaster.