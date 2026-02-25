A prominent House of Representatives hopeful, Bamidele Omosehin, has described Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District and Ambassador-designate, Jimoh Ibrahim, as a blessing to this generation....

Omosehin made the assertion on Tuesday while congratulating the billionaire businessman and lawmaker on the occasion of his birthday.

According to him, Senator Ibrahim’s contributions at the Senate are immeasurable, given the impact of his legislative interventions on both his constituency and the nation at large.

“I have observed his contributions on the floor of the Senate which cannot be quantified. The bills he sponsored and saw through to passage and assent have contributed meaningfully to the development of his constituency and the nation,” Omosehin said.

He also highlighted the Senator’s engagements at international platforms, particularly at the United Nations and the Pan-African Parliament, noting that his ideas and policy contributions had been recognised and integrated into deliberations within those bodies.

“At international and world levels, his roles at the African Parliament and the United Nations are tremendous. A number of his postulations and ideas have been integrated into the policies of these organisations,” he added.

Omosehin expressed confidence that Ibrahim’s nomination and appointment as Ambassador-designate would further enhance Nigeria’s image globally once he assumes duty in his country of posting.

“Now that he has been appointed as an Ambassador-designate, whichever country he is sent to, he is going to boost the image of our country with his intellectual prowess,” he said.

The House of Representatives hopeful, known for his philanthropic activities in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, extended his warm wishes to the Senator.

“This generation is fortunate to have Senator Jimoh Ibrahim. He has been a blessing to our generation. I wish our brilliant Senator and Ambassador-designate a happy birthday, long life and prosperity,” Omosehin stated.