Wife of the governor of Jigawa State Hadiza Umar Namadi, has launched a campaign to raise awareness on the importance of the measles-rubella vaccine, targeting nearly two million children across the state.

The one-day sensitisation campaign is backed by the Office of Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, in partnership with the Nigerian Governors’ Spouses Forum.

Children aged between nine months and 15 years are expected to receive the vaccine.

The governor’s wife described the vaccination effort as a vital step towards reducing under-five mortality.

She added that with support from the First Lady’s office, more than 200 primary healthcare centres have been built across Jigawa to boost access to essential health services.

Professor Yamuna Kani, a public health expert who led a discussion at the campaign, said the two diseases continue to cause preventable deaths.

Hajia Namadi called for a strong public response to the vaccination drive.

She urged health workers, traditional leaders and stakeholders to take the campaign seriously and ensure that no child is left behind.

She said the Jigawa government would continue investing in healthcare to safeguard the lives of its children.