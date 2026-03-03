The Jigawa State Judicial Service Commission has taken a firm stance against corruption within the judiciary, resulting in the compulsory retirement of a Shari'a Court Judge, while also approving the promotion of over eighty staff members across various categories....

This was one of the key resolutions reached during the Commission’s 181st Meeting, which was held in Dutse, the state capital.

The Commission, after a thorough review of a petition and established evidence, resolved to compulsorily retire Alkali Sadisu Muhammad Haruna, a Shari’a Court Judge.

The decision follows the investigation of a petition submitted by one Abdullahi Hamza.

The Commission found that the Judge was guilty of corruption and illegal detention.

Investigations revealed that the respondent (the Shari’a Court Judge) had demanded and collected charges or fees from the petitioner that are not provided for in the schedule of court fees chargeable under the Jigawa State Shari’a Court Civil Procedure Rules (2012).

This act of extortion, followed by the illegal detention of the petitioner, was deemed a gross violation of judicial ethics and an abuse of office.

The Commission views this misconduct as a serious breach of public trust and a stain on the integrity of the judiciary.

The compulsory retirement of Alkali Sadisu Muhammad Haruna serves as a clear warning that the Commission will not tolerate any form of corruption or abuse of power by judicial officers.

In a separate development aimed at boosting staff morale and rewarding excellence, the Commission approved the promotion of over eighty (80) members of staff to various grade levels.

These promotions were based on merit, years of service, and satisfactory performance, reflecting the Commission’s commitment to staff development and motivation.

The Commission resolved to appoint some Senior Staff to various position in the State Shari’a Court of Appeal;

1 Aliyu Muhammad as Deputy Chief Registrar I Administration.

2 Abdulrashid Alhassan as Deputy Chief Registrar II Litigation.

3 Isma’il Sani as Chief Inspector Shari’a Courts

4 Umar Mallam as Director Planning, Research & Statistics.

5 Muhammad Lawan as Director Personal Management.

6 Kabiru Isyaku Gwaram as Deputy Chief Inspector.

The Jigawa State Judicial Service Commission remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and efficiency in the state’s judiciary. It assures the public of its continuous efforts to sanitize the system and ensure that judicial officers and staff perform their duties in accordance with the law and established regulations.