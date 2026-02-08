The Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin, has been elected Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Houses of Assembly under Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. Mr Dangyatin was elected during the Conference’s annual congress and leadership el...

Mr Dangyatin was elected during the Conference’s annual congress and leadership election held in Abuja, bringing together Speakers from APC-controlled State Houses of Assembly across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

The Progressive Speakers Conference was formed to strengthen coordination among APC Speakers, promote democratic governance, and support policies that align with national development priorities.

Nigeria has 36 State Houses of Assembly, which play a critical role in lawmaking, oversight, and ensuring accountability at the state level.

Other leaders elected include the Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly as Deputy Chairman for the South, while the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly emerged as Deputy Chairman for the North.

The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly was elected Treasurer.

Six Zonal Vice Chairmen were also elected, including the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Oludaisi Elemide, representing the South-West, and the Speaker of Plateau State representing the North-Central zone, alongside others representing the remaining regions.

The newly elected executives are expected to be sworn in on 9 February 2026.

Political observers say the Conference plays an important role in strengthening legislative unity, supporting government reforms, and ensuring cooperation between state legislatures and national leadership, especially as Nigeria prepares for the 2027 general elections.

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has congratulated Mr Dangyatin, describing his election as well deserved.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, the governor said the appointment reflects confidence in Mr Dangyatin’s leadership and experience.

He added that the new Chairman is expected to strengthen cooperation among APC lawmakers and contribute to democratic stability and good governance.

Mr Dangyatin’s election is seen as a significant political development for Jigawa State and the North-West region, placing the state in a key leadership position within Nigeria’s legislative structure.

Analysts say the new leadership could help promote unity, strengthen democratic institutions, and support national development efforts.