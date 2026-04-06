The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has mandated that all accredited Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres surveillance systems must be fully accessible and visible from the Board’s central control room, warning that failure risks heavy sanctions. In a Monday statement signed by Fabian Benjamin, the JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, the…...

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has mandated that all accredited Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres surveillance systems must be fully accessible and visible from the Board’s central control room, warning that failure risks heavy sanctions.

In a Monday statement signed by Fabian Benjamin, the JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, the Board warned that any of the 989 approved centres found to be unviewable during real-time monitoring risk having their registration or examination activities invalidated.

JAMB said, “Such centres may also forfeit payment for services rendered.”

The Board explained that the measure is part of its commitment to ensuring transparency and integrity across all its operations, enabling close supervision of activities nationwide.

JAMB disclosed that over 150 centres were not visible from its monitoring system during the recent registration exercise, adding that the centres were denied payment.

The statement reads, “While the Board initially considered cancelling all registrations conducted during the affected periods, it opted instead for further verification using an additional layer of remote monitoring.

“Following the review, affected centres were invited for a meeting and given an ultimatum to rectify their technical issues to ensure proper visibility.”

JAMB emphasised that payments will only be processed upon confirmed compliance, stressing that any centre that becomes unviewable during examinations will be immediately delisted.

JAMB reaffirmed that it maintains continuous nationwide monitoring of all centres to detect and prevent malpractice and other unethical practices.

The examination body added that the policy has led to the delisting of several non-compliant centres, urging candidates to be mindful of these measures and adhere strictly to examination guidelines.