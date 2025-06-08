Italians began voting on Sunday in a two-day abrogative referendum to lessen citizenship requirements and reverse labor market reform.

Citizens will vote on five topics, the first of which is regarding Italian citizenship and requires at least 50% popular acceptance.

Italians will vote on reducing the needed legal residence time in Italy for foreign non-EU individuals seeking citizenship from ten to five years.

Another question concerns the employment contract, which includes increased protections and regulations against unlawful dismissal.

Consideration is also being given to dismissals and related compensation for small businesses, as well as to the partial repeal of rules imposing term limits on employment contracts and the exclusion of solidary responsibility for injuries suffered by employees of contracting or subcontracting companies among the client, contractor, and subcontractor.

Successful voting could benefit approximately 2.5 million non-EU residents by providing faster access to Italian citizenship, as non-EU adults require 10 years of continuous residency.

The referendums, called by the Italian General Confederation of Labour (CGIL) and leftist parties, aim to repeal parts of the Jobs Act, reinstating stronger job protections and compensation schemes for small business layoffs.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s coalition government has expressed opposition to the changes and requested an abstention, aiming to invalidate the referendum by keeping voter turnout below the quorum, which must be at least 50%.

Balloting will continue until Monday evening, though voters abroad have already voted by mail.