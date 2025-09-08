Amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian crisis, the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and a member of the Cabinet, Eli Cohen, has called for the deportation of families of Palestinians living in Israel, stating that it will “uproot the breeding grounds from which they emerge”.
Cohen made this remark in a statement on his official X handle on Monday, as seen by TVC.
According to the statement, the energy minister stated that the Israeli government must act swiftly to implement a new law to enforce the deportation of families of suspected Palestinian terrorists.
The statement reads, “I share in the profound sorrow of the 6 victims murdered in the horrific incident this morning in Jerusalem. I pray for the recovery of the victims. In the face of terrorism, we must act with an iron fist.