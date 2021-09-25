Breaking News

ISDB approves US$86.64 million for upgrading Minna-Bida road

Latest Breaking News About Niger Infrastructure: ISDB approves US$86.64 million for upgrading Minna-Bida road Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sanni Bello and The Minna- Bida road rehabilitation project

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), through efforts of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, has approved the disbursement of a US$86.64 Million loan to Niger State Government for the construction and upgrading of the 82-kilometer Minna-Bida road being handled by Dantata and Sawoe Company.

The Board of Executive Directors of the Bank gave the approval of the loan at its 341st meeting held on the sidelines of the IsDB Group Board of Governors’ 2021 Annual General Meeting in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The Board approved funds totalling US$110.14 Million for three new development projects in Infrastructure, Water and Sanitation as well as Education to be executed in Nigeria (Niger State), Guinea and Sierra Leone.

The upgrading of the Minna-Bida Road Project, which already in progress, is expected to contribute to the socioeconomic development of the state through the establishment of safe, efficient and cost-effective interconnections not only between Local Government Areas in the state but also amongst States of the Northern and South Western parts of the country.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, in a statement by his chief press secretary Mary Noel Berje, appreciated the efforts of the IsDB for the timely approval of the funds noting that it will hasten the completion of the road project according to specifications and on schedule.

The Governor reiterated that the 82-kilometer Minna-Bida Road Project, on completion, will reduce travel time, vehicle operating costs, road maintenance cost, improved traffic flow as well as increased road safety.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Pharmacists protest, ask president Buhari to sign Pharmacy bill into law

TVCN
May 7, 2019

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to assent…

Federer 19th Grand Slam-TVC

Federer still in ‘disbelief’ after ‘Magical’ 19th Grand Slam

TVCN
Jul 17, 2017

Wimbledon title Champion, Roger Federer says he is still in disbelief after claiming his 19th career…

Just In: IGP meets with Gov Obaseki, seeks collaboration on Community Policing

Just In: IGP meets with Gov Obaseki, seeks collaboration on Community Policing

TVCN
Aug 24, 2021

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has met with the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki,…

Probe my children if corrupt, Buhari tells EFCC

TVCN
Oct 8, 2016

The war against corruption may gather more steam soon, going by President Muhammadu Buhari’s latest…

TVC News Special Reports

Governor Bello meets with Parents of victims of Tegina abduction

21 Jun 2021 10.25 am

Governor Abuubakar Sani Bello of Niger state…

Continue reading
Latest news in Nigeria is that Niger suspends cattle markets, bans sale of fuel in jerrycans

Niger suspends cattle markets, bans sale of fuel in jerrycans

02 Sep 2021 1.31 pm

Niger State government has announced immediate…

Continue reading
Breaking News In Nigeria Today: 3 dead in renewed Niger communal Clash

3 Dead in renewed Niger communal clash  

06 Jul 2021 5.13 pm

No fewer than three persons were reportedly…

Continue reading