The National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) has thrown its weight behind the Southern Governors’ Forum call for the state policing in Nigeria.

NAOSS which is the umbrella body students who are indigenes of Ogun, gave this position in a statement jointly signed by its National President and General Secretary, Olubodun Olalekan and Adesanya Peter Ifedayo, respectively, on Wednesday.

The Southern Governors’ Forum, led by the Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, had emphasized that state policing is non-negotiable in tackling Nigeria’s complex security challenges.

The Forum believed this approach will strengthen community participation and enhance border protection

Declaring its total support to the demand of the governors, NAOSS in the statement argued that the state policing has become imperative amid rising insecurity concerns across the country.

It corroborated with the governors’ stand that decentralizing policing would improve intelligence gathering and safeguard vulnerable areas such as schools and farms.

The Association particularly expressed concerns about the safety of students given recent incidents of attacks on educational institutions in the northern part of the country, emphasizing that state policing would ensure that security measures are more responsive to local needs.

“NAOSS will continue to actively engage with the state government to push for improved security measures.

“As the debate on state policing continues, NAOSS remains committed to amplifying the voices of Ogun State students and the student body is ready to give support to the Southern Governors’ Forum’s efforts to address Nigeria’s security challenges.