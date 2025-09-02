The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osun State has dismissed allegations by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) questioning the credibility of online pre-registration figures recorded in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise. In a statement signed by the comm...

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osun State has dismissed allegations by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) questioning the credibility of online pre-registration figures recorded in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

In a statement signed by the commission’s Public Relations Officer, Musa Olurode, on behalf of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Mutiu Olaleke Agboke, INEC described the claim of “statistically implausible figures” as unfounded and baseless.

The electoral body noted that Osun has a history of leading in voter registration across the country, citing the CVR exercises ahead of the 2022 governorship and 2023 general elections where the state topped the national chart in online pre-registration.

INEC explained that the large numbers reflect the civic enthusiasm of the people of Osun, stressing that online pre-registration is only the first step and does not confer voter status unless validated by physical biometric capture at designated centres.

“The figures recorded so far are consistent with the state’s history of active civic engagement and should be celebrated as evidence of growing democratic awareness rather than disparaged with baseless insinuations,”.

INEC urged political parties to cross-check facts with the commission before making public statements, warning that spreading misinformation undermines the democratic process.

The commission further appealed to political parties to channel their energy into sensitizing and mobilizing eligible Nigerians to participate in the CVR exercise instead of casting aspersions.

It reaffirmed commitment to conducting the registration exercise in line with the Electoral Act 2022, its guidelines, and global best practices, assuring that transparency, credibility, and inclusiveness will continue to guide its operations in the state.