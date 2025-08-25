The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has presented Certificate of Return to member-elect of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Kaura Namoda South Constituency Kamilu Sa’idu. The certificate was handed over to Kamilu Sa’idu at a brief ceremony held at the INEC office in Gu...

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has presented Certificate of Return to member-elect of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Kaura Namoda South Constituency Kamilu Sa’idu.

The certificate was handed over to Kamilu Sa’idu at a brief ceremony held at the INEC office in Gusau by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Mahmuda Isah

Prof. Isah described the Zamfara by-election as transparent, free, fair and acceptable by all despite efforts by those Who wanted to tarnish the image of the commission for their selfish gains

He attributed the success of the polls to the professionalism and hardly of members of staff of the Commission.

The Zamfara INEC REC urged the member-elect to discharge his duties diligently with outmost sincerity and honesty

Responding, the Lawmaker elect, Kamilu Sa’idu and the Secretary of the All Progressive Congress Zamfara state chapter Ibrahim Dangaladima thanked INEC and security agencies for their professionalism during the election

The APC Says the victory is a testament that the masses are still with the party while describing the lost out of the ruling PDP in the state as a sign of failure of the state Government

The APC Vow to sustain the tempo in future election’s.

Kamilu Sa’idu assures the people of his constituency, Kaura Namoda South of positive representation noting that he will reciprocate the gesture by putting smiles on the faces of the electorates.