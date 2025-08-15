Residents of Okura II State Constituency in Kogi State are set to head to the polls on Saturday for a by-election to fill the seat left vacant following the death of former House of Assembly lawmaker Enema Paul in December last year. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has deployed ...

Residents of Okura II State Constituency in Kogi State are set to head to the polls on Saturday for a by-election to fill the seat left vacant following the death of former House of Assembly lawmaker Enema Paul in December last year.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has deployed both sensitive and non-sensitive materials ahead of the exercise, with the Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Oliver Tersoo, affirming the commission’s preparedness to conduct a credible poll.

Enema Paul, the immediate past Deputy Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, had stepped down from his position due to ill health before his passing.

He was replaced as Deputy Speaker by Comfort Nwuchiola, who represents Ibaji State Constituency. His death reduced the number of lawmakers in the Assembly from 25 to 24.

The Kogi State Police Command has also announced full security arrangements to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free election.