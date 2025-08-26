The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Kebbi State, has solicited the support and cooperation of the Ministry of Information towards ensuring the success of the ongoing voter registration. The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Abubakar Sarkin Pawa Dambo, made the appeal during a cour...

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Kebbi State, has solicited the support and cooperation of the Ministry of Information towards ensuring the success of the ongoing voter registration.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Abubakar Sarkin Pawa Dambo, made the appeal during a courtesy visit to the Kebbi Commissioner for Information and Culture, Yakubu Ahmed in Birnin Kebbi.

Dembo told the commissioner that INEC has commenced continuous voter registration beginning with online, persons who lost or defaced their cards, changed locations or transferred to another state, can go online to register, because already, the requisite information is in our system.

In his response, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Yakubu Ahmed acknowledged that it is also the duty of the ministry to team up with INEC to ensuring optimum success of the registration exercise.

Yakubu also pointed out that the governor has tasked Commissioners to go to their localities to sensitize communities on the importance of the voter registration with Kebbi State Media Organisations, Radio and Television as well as private stations, have been instructed through their General Managers, to provide airtime for INEC on public enlightenment.