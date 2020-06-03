The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has held its first virtual meeting with the media.

The meeting was to facilitate public debate on the impact of COVID-19 on elections with a view to harness citizen input into the INEC policy on elections in the context of COVID-19.

According to the electoral commission, accreditations for media organisations covering Edo and Ondo elections would be conducted online.

“Accreditation and voting will be between 8:30 am and 2: 30pm. There will be two queues on election day, one to check temperature and the other for actual voting”.

The Commission also stated that continuous voter registration is suspended.

The meeting had all National Commissioners, Resident Electoral Commissioners from EdoB and Ondo in attendance.

There were more than 90 participants in all.