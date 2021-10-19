Breaking News

INEC gives update on Continuous Voter Registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission has released the update on the Continuous Voter registration for the second quarter  Week 2 as at 7am, Monday 18th October 2021.

According to the electoral body, below is the breakdown of the CVR for the second quarter.
1. Total number of pre-registered persons: 3,558,360
2. Completed Registration: 1,308,443
3. Completed Registration breakdown:
(i) Male – 667,134
(ii) Female – 641,309
(iii) PWDs – 14,376
(iv) Students – 528,735
(v) Business – 246,437

