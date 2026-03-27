The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced an extension of the deadline for the submission of political parties’ registers of members, moving it to May 10, 2026, as part of adjustments to the timetable for the 2027 general election. The decision was disclosed in a press release issued on…...

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced an extension of the deadline for the submission of political parties’ registers of members, moving it to May 10, 2026, as part of adjustments to the timetable for the 2027 general election.

The decision was disclosed in a press release issued on Friday, which was signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, following a meeting between the Commission and political parties held on Tuesday.

At the meeting, concerns were raised regarding the timeline for submitting party membership registers as outlined in the revised schedule of activities for the upcoming elections.

According to the Commission, the original timetable, released on April 1, 2026, fixed April 21, 2026, as the deadline for submission. However, INEC noted that it became necessary to review the schedule to align with the provisions of Section 77(4) of the Electoral Act, 2026, which mandates that parties submit their membership registers at least 21 days before conducting their primaries.

“Political parties are accordingly informed that they are free to fix the dates of their primaries within the approved period from the 23rd of April 2026 to the 30th of May 2026. It is imperative that parties adhere to this timeline to ensure a smooth electoral process.

“The register of party members must be submitted to INEC not later than 21 days before the holding of their respective primaries. This means that the final deadline for the submission of political parties’ registers of members is extended to 10th May 2026, from the 21st April 2026 originally contained in the revised Timetable,” the statement said.

The Commission emphasised that adherence to the revised schedule is critical to ensuring a smooth and credible electoral process. It urged all political parties to strictly comply with the new deadline and other provisions of the electoral timetable.