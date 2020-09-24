The National Industrial Court of Nigeria has granted an order of interim injunction restraining the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, from embarking on any strike on 28th September 2020 or any other subsequent date pending the hearing and determination of a Motion on Notice.

The Court also granted an order of interim injunction restraining the Unions, their officers, affiliates, privies or howsoever described from disrupting, restraining, picketing or preventing the workers or its affiliates or ordinary Nigerians from accessing their offices to carry out their legitimate duties on the 28th September 2020 or any other subsequent date pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

The Court, presided over by Justice Ibrahim Galadima gave the order on Thursday order sequel to an ex-parte application filed by the Incorported Trustees of Peace and Unity Ambassadors Association through their counsel, Sunusi Musa.

The Court also granted an order compelling the Inspector General of Police and the Director General Department of State Services to provide protection for the claimants and other Nigerian worker engaged in their legitimate duties from any form of harassment, intimidation and bullying by the officers, agents or privies of the Unions pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.