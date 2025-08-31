‎The 8th edition of the Lagos International Badminton Classics came to a thrilling close at the Okoya Thomas Indoor Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, as Indonesia emerged the undisputed star of the tournament, sweeping the podium across multiple ...

‎Day four — the grand finale — lived up to its billing as fans and players witnessed an electric atmosphere befitting one of Africa’s biggest badminton showcases. With $17,500 in prize money at stake, the finals delivered a masterclass of skill, endurance, and national pride.

‎The day opened with the Mixed Doubles final, where Indonesia’s Prasetyo and Munggaren overwhelmed India’s Ravat and Maneesha in straight sets (21-15, 21-17) to be crowned champions.

‎In the Men’s Singles, the much-anticipated duel between Japan’s M. Koga and Indonesia’s P. Shujiwo had fans on edge. Koga showed grit but could not match Shujiwo’s relentless firepower. The Indonesian secured a hard-fought 21-15, 21-17 win, boosting his international ranking from his current world No. 63 position and affirming himself as one of badminton’s rising stars.

‎India’s hopes of leaving Lagos with silverware were kept alive in the Women’s Singles, as an all-Indian final brought prestige to the South Asian nation. Defending champion S. Lele proved her class once again, overcoming compatriot Kashyap 21-15, 21-17 to retain her title and become a back-to-back champion of the Lagos International Badminton Classics.

‎The Women’s Doubles final was a showcase of Indonesian dominance. Meida and Nastine blitzed through UAE’s Quathun and Sreejithparol in just 25 minutes, sealing victory 21-18, 21-7 — the shortest match of the day and a display of sheer shuttle artistry.

‎The Men’s Doubles final capped the night, where UAE’s P. Ravikrishna and Rimdahoi fell to the Russian-origin neutral pair Alimov and Ogloblin (21-15, 21-12), ending UAE’s last shot at a gold medal.

‎

‎For the host nation Nigeria, the final day brought moments of pride. Obanisola and her partner earned a bronze in the Women’s Doubles, ensuring the green and white was represented on the podium amid world-class competition.

‎The highlight of the evening was Indonesia’s golden sweep, celebrated passionately by their athletes, officials, and fans. Their ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Bambang Suharto, personally attended the finals and presented the Men’s Singles trophy to Shujiwo, underscoring the importance of the victory to the Indonesian contingent. The resonating sound of Indonesia’s national anthem echoed several times through the packed hall, igniting waves of patriotism and celebration.

‎Beyond the matches, the tournament showcased Lagos as a hub for sports tourism. Athletes and officials praised the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) for its warm hospitality and seamless organization, while the support of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and the Badminton Confederation of Africa (BCA) ensured global standards were upheld.

‎BFN President Francis Orbih hailed the success of the championship, promising an even bigger and more competitive 9th edition in 2026.

‎“The Lagos International Badminton Classics has once again proven that Nigeria is ready to host world-class sporting events,” Orbih said. “We are building a brand that showcases Africa’s talent, hospitality, and passion for badminton.”

‎As the lights dimmed at Teslim Balogun Stadium, the 8th Lagos International Badminton Classics closed on a high, leaving behind memories of long rallies, record-matching games, national pride, and the promise of an even more electrifying showdown next year.

‎Key Highlights of the 2025 Lagos International Badminton Classics Final Day:

‎Indonesia clinched 3 gold medals (Men’s Singles, Mixed Doubles, Women’s Doubles).

‎India’s S. Lele retained her crown in Women’s Singles.

‎Russia’s neutral athletes secured gold in Men’s Doubles.

‎Nigeria earned a bronze medal in Women’s Doubles.

‎Prize money of $17,500 shared among podium finishers.