India’s biggest airline, Indigo, has announced it will cut staff strength by 10%.

The airline links the announcement to low demand for air travels by passengers following the effects of the Coronavirus.

The CEO of Indigo, Ronojoy Dutta, said the pandemic has forced it to re-evaluate its best-laid out plans and it will be impossible to go through the current storm without sacrifices.

Indigo, like other global airlines, is struggling to stay afloat, after operational costs tripled.