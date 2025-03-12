Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, is currently in Mauritania for a two-day state visit during which he will hold high-level discussions with the country’s leadership.

Narendra Modi, who arrived in Mauritius on Tuesday, was greeted by Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam.

A portion of the discussions will be on enhancing bilateral relations, strategic cooperation, and security and development partnerships in the Indian Ocean region.

Ahead of the meeting, the Indian Prime Minister laid a wreath at former Mauritian Prime Minister Seewoosagur Ramgoolam’s memorial in the botanical park.

His visit comes only days after US President Donald Trump expressed support for a possible agreement between Mauritius and Britain on the future of the US-British military station in the Chagos Islands.

India has always supported Mauritius’ sovereignty claim over the Indian Ocean territory.