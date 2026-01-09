The Ijaw National Congress, has condemned the renewed impeachment moves against Rivers State Governor, Mr. Siminalayi Fubara, describing it as a serious threat to democracy and stability in the Niger Delta. In a statement by Benjamin Okaba, President, Ijaw National Congress,issued in Yenagoa, the ap...

The Ijaw National Congress, has condemned the renewed impeachment moves against Rivers State Governor, Mr. Siminalayi Fubara, describing it as a serious threat to democracy and stability in the Niger Delta.



In a statement by Benjamin Okaba, President, Ijaw National Congress,issued in Yenagoa, the apex Ijaw socio-cultural body expressed concern over the resumption of impeachment proceedings by the Rivers State House of Assembly against Governor Fubara and his deputy.

The INC described the move as the third impeachment attempt since 2023, warning that it reflects a pattern of political vendetta capable of destabilising Rivers State and the wider Niger Delta region.

The INC noted that the impeachment threat followed the collapse of a peace deal brokered by President Bola Tinubu in June 2025, aimed at resolving the political rift in the state.

While acknowledging the constitutional provisions for impeachment, the group questioned the speed and context of the process, suggesting it may be driven by political interests rather than genuine oversight.