Breaking News

Immigration CG orders clearance of passport backlogs at Ikoyi office

Current news about immigration service

The Nigerian Immigration Service acting comptroller-general, Idris Jere, has directed the service’s special taskforce to clear the backlogs of passport applications at the Ikoyi passport office in Lagos.

This was made known by the Nigerian Immigration Service spokesman, Amos Okpu on Saturday via a statement.

Mr. Jere asked the taskforce to proceed to Ikoyi and clear all existing backlogs of passport applications within one week.

He stated that the taskforce had arrived in Ikoyi and had already begun the clearance process.

The acting CG is committed to deepen the passport issue reform efforts upon assumption of office, according to Okpu, in order to ensure smooth passport issuance operations across issuing centers.

According to Okpu, Jere assured applicants who had been enrolled into the passport system in Ikoyi that the team had commenced issuance of notifications for collection to applicants whose passports were ready.

He further assured applicants that some drastic changes would be made in the station to improve the quality of service

The head of the NIS urged potential passport applicants to use the service’s website to apply for and pay for the passport categories of their choosing.

“This is to avoid patronising anybody who will request applicants to make any cash payments for passports,” he added.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Adamawa/Taraba Customs Command generates N168.29m in 2018

TVCN
Jan 8, 2019

The Adamawa/ Taraba Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, says security challenges in Nigeria and…

NSE releases draft guidelines for listing green bonds

TVCN
Oct 4, 2018

The Nigerian Stock Exchange has released draft guidelines for the listing of green bonds. (more…)

Group demands restoration of Myanmar citizenship

TVCN
Apr 29, 2018

A group of Rohingya refugees at a camp in Bangladesh are demanding that their Myanmar citizenship be…

Rivers gov. declares Caverton Helicopters ‘Persona Non Grata’

TVCN
Apr 9, 2020

Governor Nyesom Wike has declared Caverton Helicopters 'Persona Non Grata'. (more…)

TVC News Special Reports

Canadian refugee ruling unfair to Nigerians – Immigration lawyers

22 Aug 2018 10.04 am

A group of Canadian refugee lawyers is taking…

Continue reading

Foreign investors to get visa under 48 hrs

24 Mar 2017 2.47 am

Following  complaints from business executives…

Continue reading

U.S President Joe Biden cancels entry ban on citizens from Nigeria, Eritrea, Yemen, Sudan, Others

21 Jan 2021 10.24 am

U.S President Joe Biden on his first day…

Continue reading