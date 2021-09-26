Immigration CG orders clearance of passport backlogs at Ikoyi office

The Nigerian Immigration Service acting comptroller-general, Idris Jere, has directed the service’s special taskforce to clear the backlogs of passport applications at the Ikoyi passport office in Lagos.

This was made known by the Nigerian Immigration Service spokesman, Amos Okpu on Saturday via a statement.

Mr. Jere asked the taskforce to proceed to Ikoyi and clear all existing backlogs of passport applications within one week.

He stated that the taskforce had arrived in Ikoyi and had already begun the clearance process.

The acting CG is committed to deepen the passport issue reform efforts upon assumption of office, according to Okpu, in order to ensure smooth passport issuance operations across issuing centers.

According to Okpu, Jere assured applicants who had been enrolled into the passport system in Ikoyi that the team had commenced issuance of notifications for collection to applicants whose passports were ready.

He further assured applicants that some drastic changes would be made in the station to improve the quality of service

The head of the NIS urged potential passport applicants to use the service’s website to apply for and pay for the passport categories of their choosing.

“This is to avoid patronising anybody who will request applicants to make any cash payments for passports,” he added.