The Chief Imam of Dutse Central Mosque in Jigawa State has called on Northern governors to abolish street begging among Almajiri children and reform the traditional Islamic education system, describing the practice as harmful to both the children and society. Delivering his Eid-el-Fitr sermon at the end of the 2026…...

The Chief Imam of Dutse Central Mosque in Jigawa State has called on Northern governors to abolish street begging among Almajiri children and reform the traditional Islamic education system, describing the practice as harmful to both the children and society.

Delivering his Eid-el-Fitr sermon at the end of the 2026 Ramadan fast, Abubakar Sani said the time has come to replace the old Almajiri system with a structured model that provides proper education, shelter, and welfare for pupils.

He noted that sending young children to urban centres to beg in the name of seeking Islamic knowledge contradicts the teachings of Islam and the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

According to him, Nigeria’s current economic realities and security challenges make urgent reform unavoidable, warning that thousands of vulnerable children on the streets could become targets for exploitation and crime if the system is not addressed.

The cleric also urged parents to have only the number of children they can adequately care for, stressing that Islam places responsibility on parents to provide food, education, and healthcare.

Dr. Sani called for collective action by governments, religious leaders, and communities to modernize the system, improve the quality of teaching, and integrate formal education and vocational skills.

He further appealed to Muslims to avoid hate speech and insults against leaders, urging citizens instead to unite against insecurity, terrorism, and violence.

He reminded worshippers that Islam promotes peace, compassion, and responsibility for one another.

In his Eid message, Governor Umar Namadi urged residents to sustain the values of patience, sacrifice, and kindness learned during Ramadan.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving lives through programmes in education, healthcare, agriculture, and social welfare.

The governor also prayed for peace, unity, and continued progress in Jigawa State and Nigeria.

The Sallah celebration in Dutse attracted visitors from within and outside Nigeria, including guests from the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands, who described the festivities as peaceful, colourful, and culturally rich.

The renewed call to end Almajiri street begging highlights a growing national concern about child welfare, education reform, and security. Observers say meaningful change will require coordinated action by state governments, religious authorities, and communities to protect vulnerable children and build a more stable society.