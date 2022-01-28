I’m overwhelmed by North-West Security Situation – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has again expressed displea­sure over the spate of insecu­rity in the country, noting that he is overwhelmed by the security situa­tion in the North-West.

Buhari, who seized the oppor­tunity of his visit to Sokoto State to inaugurate a new three million metric tons per annum BUA Cement Sokoto Line 4 factory, told the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abu­bakar III, who he also paid a condo­lence visit at his palace, that he has given specific instructions to the Nigerian military to deal decisively with bandits terrorising the region.

Buhari said while the situation in the North-East and South-South of the country has improved compared to when he assumed office in 2015, the challenges in the North- West are different.

