Inspector-General of Police Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun has approved the appointment of SP Orvenonne Ikwen as the new National Coordinator of the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), the Nigeria Police Force’s leading non-kinetic initiative focused on preventing cultism and related social vices.

The announcement, made on November 22, 2025, by Force Public Relations Officer CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, reflects the IGP’s ongoing push for a more modern, intelligence-led and community-oriented policing strategy that strengthens public confidence and prioritizes preventive measures.

SP Ikwen is widely regarded as a versatile and accomplished officer, with experience spanning operational policing, development practice, strategic communication and technology-driven security systems.

She holds a PhD in Computer Science, specialising in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science from the University of Calabar, and is a member of both the Institute of Strategic Management of Nigeria and the Institute of Conflict Management & Negotiation Analyst.

In her new role, SP Ikwen is expected to expand POCACOV’s reach across schools, tertiary institutions and communities nationwide.

Her mandate includes tackling cultism, drug abuse, gender-based violence, cyber risks, misinformation and other emerging threats through community engagement and preventive approaches.

The IGP urged her to deploy innovative crime-prevention tools and deepen collaboration with traditional rulers, educational institutions, civil society groups, youth organisations and other key partners supporting POCACOV’s mission.

Egbetokun reiterated that the initiative must continue to evolve as a people-focused, law-driven programme that enhances national security by promoting trust, advocacy and youth empowerment.