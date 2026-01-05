At least nine soldiers have been killed following an improvised explosive device attack near Gubio in Borno State, a grim reminder of the persistent threat posed by insurgents in the region....

Details of the incident are still emerging, but initial reports point to a deadly planted explosive rather than a direct confrontation.

The troops were said to be on movement from Maiduguri when they made a stop at a military location near Gubio on Saturday. The following day, as they continued their journey, a concealed explosive detonated, inflicting severe injuries on several personnel.

Sources confirm that eight of the soldiers succumbed to their injuries on Sunday, while another died on Monday morning, bringing the death toll to nine.

Preliminary findings indicate that the blast was caused by a planted IED, not an ambush, a tactic increasingly deployed by Boko Haram and Islamic State-affiliated fighters to target patrols and troop movements across the North-East.

The attack adds to a growing list of IED-related incidents in Borno State, where insurgents continue to exploit remote routes and soft points to inflict casualties and disrupt military operations.

Video footage of the aftermath, published by Sahara Reporters, shows the extent of the destruction and underscores the dangerous operating environment faced by security forces in the theatre.

As of the time of filing this report, the military authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

The latest attack has once again raised concerns over the use of improvised explosives and the evolving tactics of insurgent groups in the North-East, even as security forces continue operations to restore lasting peace in the region.