A family member of one of the kidnapped Kankara schoolboys who spoke in a video recently released by Boko Haram has been identified and named. He is Sani AbdulHamid.

The member of AbdulHamid’s family, who said he was his brother, described him as a “very hard working SS2 student” and said his abduction has left his loved ones traumatised.

ALSO READ: Boko Haram releases video of abducted Kankara Schoolboys

In the video made public on Thursday, the boy was seen calling on the Nigerian government to quickly negotiate their release and withdraw the security operatives mobilised to rescue them.

AbdulHamid was also a Shadow Prefect at the Government Science Secondary School (GSSS) and was abducted together with his younger brother, AbdulHamid AbdulHamid.

Advertisement

He is reported to be the son of a permanent secretary in Katsina State.