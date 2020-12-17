Dreaded terrorist group, Boko Haram, has released a video showing teenagers purportedly abducted from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

The six minutes and 30 seconds long video features speeches from Shekau and a teenager believed to be one of the abducted schoolboys.

Scores of other young boys could be seen behind him, all covered in dust and appearing to be within a forest area.

However, there are concerns about the authenticity of the video. This is because there are discrepancies between it and similar previous videos released by the sect.

The visible flag of the sect that usually accompanies such video, the presence of some of the foot-soldiers of the leader of sect, are all missing.

This raises concern about the originality of the content.

Gunmen had invaded the school premises last Friday and abducted over 300 students after a gun duel with the police.

The abduction took place some hours after the President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in Daura, Katsina for a week-long private visit.

The leader of the terror group, Abubakar Shekau, later released a video claiming responsibility for the dastardly act.