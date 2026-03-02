The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has outlined fresh details in its investigation of former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, saying it recovered electronic equipment allegedly capable of intercepting communications as well as classified security doc...

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has outlined fresh details in its investigation of former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, saying it recovered electronic equipment allegedly capable of intercepting communications as well as classified security documents from his Abuja residence.

In court filings before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the anti-graft agency insisted that the former governor is being lawfully detained under a remand order issued by a Magistrate Court in Bwari, FCT.

The 14-day detention order, granted on February 19, 2026, is set to expire on March 5.

According to an affidavit deposed to by ICPC Litigation Officer David Efuk, investigators executed a search warrant on February 19, 2026, at el-Rufai’s residence located at No. 12 Mambila Street, Aso Drive, Asokoro District, Abuja.

The commission stated that the search was conducted in the presence of his wife, Hadiza Isma el-Rufai, and his son, Hon. Mohammed Bello el-Rufai.

During the operation, officials allegedly retrieved “sensitive security documents capable of compromising national security” and electronic magnetic devices said to be capable of tapping telephone conversations.

ICPC further claimed that el-Rufai declined to grant consent for investigators to access the devices recovered.

In the affidavit, the commission said: “On the 19th day of February, 2026, the commission executed a duly signed search warrant on the premises of the applicant at No. 12 Mambila Street, Aso Drive, Asokoro District, Abuja.

“During the search, which was witnessed by the applicant’s wife, Hadiza Isma el-Rufai, and his son, Hon. Mohammed Bello el-Rufai, the commission retrieved sensitive security documents capable of compromising national security.

“The applicant, on national television (Arise Television), admitted to tapping telephone conversations of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

“During the search operations, the commission retrieved electronic magnetic equipment allegedly capable of tapping conversations.

“He was asked to give consent to enable the commission access the equipment, but he refused. A copy of the consent form is attached and marked Exhibit ICPC 5.

“The search also retrieved sensitive security documents of various security agencies of the government.”

The agency also alleged that the former governor is intimidating potential witnesses, stating that one such individual has formally sought protection.

“The applicant is also allegedly threatening likely prosecution witnesses, and one such witness has written to the commission seeking protection. A copy of the letter is attached and marked Exhibit ICPC 6.”

Beyond the security-related claims, ICPC said el-Rufai has questions to answer regarding alleged financial infractions.

These include the whereabouts of €1.4 million; 180 payments totalling N2,158,799,199 from a Consolidated Revenue Account linked to Kaduna State’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) account; and transfers amounting to N428,122,180.18 to undisclosed accounts.

The commission also confirmed that an aide linked to the investigation has left the country.

El-Rufai is currently before the High Court of the FCT, challenging his detention and alleging violations of his fundamental human rights. ICPC has asked the court to dismiss the suit, describing the claims as lacking merit.

Detailing the sequence of events, the commission stated: “On the 18th day of February, 2026, at about 7 pm, the applicant was released to the DSS by the EFCC to be handed over to the commission.

“On the 19th day of February, 2026, the commission obtained a remand order to keep the applicant in its custody for 14 days, which will lapse on the 5th day of March, 2026.

“The commission has since confronted the applicant with the retrieved documents during its preliminary investigation activities, but the applicant has refused to respond to interviews to date.”

ICPC maintained that the detention followed due process and stemmed from a petition alleging corrupt practices during el-Rufai’s tenure as a two-term governor of Kaduna State.

“Contrary to the depositions of the applicant in his supporting affidavit, he is lawfully held in the custody of the commission, and the commission has not breached any of his fundamental rights as claimed.

“ICPC does not arbitrarily arrest or detain suspects unlawfully, nor pose any physical danger to them.

“ICPC’s mandate is to investigate cases of corruption, abuse of office and related offences, and where there is prima facie evidence, prosecute alleged offenders.

“ICPC can only charge a person to court when investigations are concluded.

“Where investigation is ongoing, ICPC may request an alleged offender to report to its office daily until investigations are concluded or, where necessary, remand the alleged offender pending conclusion of investigations.

“ICPC undertakes to draw up charges against the applicant before the 5th of March, 2026, when the detention order will lapse.

“It is in the interest of justice to dismiss his application for lacking merit and allow the commission to investigate the allegations thoroughly in the public interest.”

The commission said it began preliminary investigations after receiving a petition and subsequently retrieved documents from banks and government institutions.

Efforts to invite el-Rufai for questioning reportedly failed until operatives tracked him to Abuja following information about his arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The agency noted that he had earlier responded to an invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), where he was detained and later granted administrative bail but remained in custody after failing to meet bail conditions.

The ICPC insists its actions were guided strictly by legal procedure as investigations continue.