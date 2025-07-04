The Ibukun Awosika Leadership Academy (IALA) has officially unveiled plans for the debut edition of African Marketplace Dubai 2025, a landmark trade and business platform that will showcase export-ready small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), brands, and products from Africa and the Caribbean.

Scheduled to take place from November 12 to 15, 2025, at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai, the four-day event will spotlight sectors such as fashion, agribusiness, technology, textiles, and creative arts, among others. More than just an exhibition, the event is being billed as a global gateway—designed to unlock economic opportunities, foster intra-Africa and diaspora trade, and build lasting pipelines for cultural and business exchange.

Positioned as a strategic response to one of Africa’s most pressing challenges—sustainable access to international markets—African Marketplace Dubai will feature a dynamic blend of product showcases, business development workshops, cultural performances, and immersive networking opportunities.

In addition to offering visitors a deep dive into African and Caribbean innovation and creativity, the event will feature targeted business matchmaking sessions, connecting exhibitors with investors, distributors, and international trade partners.

Shifting Global Perceptions Through Commerce

Speaking on the upcoming event, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, Founder of IALA, highlighted the event’s broader mission of reshaping global narratives around African and Caribbean enterprise.

“African Marketplace Dubai is our opportunity to introduce the best of our continent and the Caribbean to the world in a powerful way,” Awosika said. “This isn’t just about products on display—it’s about shifting perceptions, opening doors, and demonstrating that our excellence belongs at the center of global conversations. Dubai provides a global stage that is both strategic and symbolic—home to over 200 nationalities, it’s a city where trade, culture, and innovation intersect every day.”

Why Dubai?

Dubai’s status as a leading global business and tourism hub—bolstered by its advanced infrastructure and seamless trade routes—makes it a natural host for the initiative. The event is being organized in partnership with the Department of Economy and Tourism of Dubai, aiming to create sustainable access to capital, international partnerships, and global visibility for African and Caribbean enterprises.

Major Participation Expected

African Marketplace Dubai 2025 is expected to feature over 250 exhibitors and attract thousands of attendees from around the world, offering unprecedented opportunities for brand exposure, deal-making, and cultural diplomacy.

Registration Now Open

Exhibitor registration is now open. Interested businesses, entrepreneurs, and organizations can visit www.theafricanmarketplace.org for more information or to secure their spot.

Media and Sponsorship Inquiries

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or partnership proposals, contact: info@theafricanmarketplace.org.