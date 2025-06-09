Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, paid a surprise visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his residence in Ikoyi, during the Eid Kabir celebrations.

The visit, which drew political attention, came amid growing tensions within the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and a wave of high-profile defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fayose described the visit as a gesture of national unity and brotherhood in the spirit of the Eid holiday as he reaffirmed his belief in the leadership of President Tinubu, describing him as a pragmatic and experienced leader with a deep understanding of Nigeria’s complexities.

While many speculated that his visit could signal a defection, Fayose was quick to shut down such assumptions, reiterating his decision not to leave the PDP despite what he termed “the obvious mess” within the party.

According to him, loyalty and principle must count for something in politics, and jumping ship during trying times is not in his character.

The outspoken politician admitted that the PDP was “close to dying,” plagued by unresolved internal crises and a lack of strategic direction.

However, he insisted that he would remain committed to the party until the very end. “I have said it before and I will say it again: the day I decide to leave the PDP is the day I will leave politics entirely,” Fayose declared.

His comments come at a time when the PDP faces dwindling influence nationally, and his resolve stands in stark contrast to the exodus of party chieftains seeking political refuge in the APC.