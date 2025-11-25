Former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has revealed that he was so provoked by Olusegun Obasanjo’s remarks at his 65th birthday celebration that he momentarily felt like seizing the microphone from the ex-president and striking him with it. In a fresh interview, Fayose recounted the events leading...

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has revealed that he was so provoked by Olusegun Obasanjo’s remarks at his 65th birthday celebration that he momentarily felt like seizing the microphone from the ex-president and striking him with it.

In a fresh interview, Fayose recounted the events leading to the Lagos ceremony, where Obasanjo reflected on their long-running feud.

The former president described Fayose as “not the best” of his political protégés, even as he acknowledged his political accomplishments.

Fayose said that two weeks before the event, he had decided to reconcile with several political adversaries.

“Whatever differences we have had in the past, let’s put it behind. If I have offended you, if you have offended me, let us put it behind,” he said.

He explained that he reached out to Obasanjo through a mutual friend, Osita, who provided the former president’s phone number. Fayose, however, insisted that his call was not an apology.

“I never called to go and apologise to Baba. I did not offend him. He was the one that removed me from office. If anybody should apologise, it is him,” he said.

According to Fayose, Obasanjo welcomed him to his home days before the celebration and assured him that he would attend the event despite another engagement in Rwanda. At the former president’s request, Fayose arranged funds for his travel logistics.

“We took pictures together. All in good faith,” he said.

“I changed $20,000 and gave it to him. How can you accept somebody’s money and come and be spiting that person?”

Fayose said the first sign of trouble came when Obasanjo insisted on speaking last at the event, rather than the vice-president.

“Baba said he would be the one to speak last. I became suspicious,” he said.

He added that Obasanjo later instructed the moderator to call the vice-president before him, then demanded that Fayose and his wife stand beside him during a speech lasting “one hour, 14 minutes”. Fayose described the speech as laced with veiled attacks.

“How do you say such things to a man on his 65th birthday?” he asked.

He said it was at this point that his anger peaked.

“I was enraged. I felt like taking the mic from Obasanjo’s hand and hitting it on his head. This is being sincere,” he narrated.

“But to show maturity, not by age, and the love I have for myself and the presence of the vice-president, I just kept my cool.”

Fayose insisted that his efforts to reconcile were made “in good conscience,” but Obasanjo’s behaviour demonstrated he was not interested in peace.

“If I knew this was how it would end, what do I need Obasanjo for? Am I contesting election? Do I need his validation? No,” he said.