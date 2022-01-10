I am committed to APC retaining Power – Niger Gov. Bello

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central States Governors’ Forum Abubakar Sani Bello says he remains resolute and committed to seeing that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) retains power at the center as well as at the states and local government levels in the country.

Receiving a high-powered delegation from the Senator George Akume Contact Team at Government House, Minna, Governor Sani Bello stated that it was deserved of the North Central Geopolitical Zone to get fair bargain in the political arrangement of the nation.

The Governor opined that the North Central Zone had been sociopolitically marginalized and unfairly treated in terms of Infrastructural development,noting that the region’s infrastructure has suffered immense deterioration because of its location as gateway between the northern and southern parts of the country.