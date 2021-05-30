Following an attack on its facilities in Ubakala, Umuahia South LGA, Abia state, the Nigeria Immigration Service is currently counting its losses.

Recall that unidentified gunmen launched an attack on the security formation at 9 p.m. Saturday, razing a portion of it completely just hours after a simultaneous attack on the Police State CID in Umuagu, Umuahia.

According to reports, it is unlikely that normal business operations will resume in the attacked facility anytime soon because key offices and equipment were destroyed in the attack. Other items affected include the passport section, passport control office, reception, ICT (though not severely), and the investigation office.