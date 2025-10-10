Nigeria’s Super Eagles secured a narrow 2-1 win against Lesotho on Friday, moving them a step closer to 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification. This victory may ultimately be decisive for the remainder of their campaign. Troost Ekong converted a penalty kick in the 55th minute, boosting the squad&#...

Nigeria’s Super Eagles secured a narrow 2-1 win against Lesotho on Friday, moving them a step closer to 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification. This victory may ultimately be decisive for the remainder of their campaign.

Troost Ekong converted a penalty kick in the 55th minute, boosting the squad’s energy towards securing the three-point victory.

Akor Adams doubled the advantage in the 80th minute, seemingly putting Nigeria in control. Lesotho responded in the 83rd minute with a goal from Kalake, taking advantage of the defensive error during a corner kick, a mistake on the part of the Super Eagles’ goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, but the Eagles held firm to secure the crucial three points.

However, Benin Republic scored in their own match, securing their top spot in the group, keeping Nigeria behind with three points and goal difference in Group C. With a game each remaining in the qualifiers campaign, the Eagles’ fate is sealed in the performance of the leading squads.

The Super Eagles remain in a strong position for automatic qualification despite the group standings: Nigeria currently holds 14 points, while Benin leads Group C with 17 points. This leaves Nigeria with multiple viable pathways to secure a spot, which include:

The first pathway is to win the final match against the Benin Republic. A victory is essential for the team to stay in contention.

The second pathway is for the Super Eagles to hope for a slip-up. Benin Republic and South Africa must lose their last fixtures.

The third pathway is to improve the goal difference. Nigeria trails Benin and South Africa, so scoring more goals and keeping a clean sheet could be decisive if teams finish level on points.

A final-day showdown could also be crucial. A strong performance in the last round could see Nigeria overtake the leaders, the Benin Republic and secure the top spot.

For Lesotho, the defeat is a harsh blow, effectively ending their hopes of qualifying from the group. With nine points from five matches, they now need an almost impossible combination of results to stay in contention.