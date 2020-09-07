Health Workers in Nigeria said they will commence a one week nationwide warning strike from next Sunday if the federal governmwnt fails to immediately address their five- point demands relating to their welfare.

The demands include payment of withheld salaries, implementation of the July 1 Agreement on Covid-19 Special Inducement and Hazard Allowance, adjustment of CONHESS, and the Implementation of Alternative Dispute Consent Judgement.

The Joint Health Sector Unions also condemned the recent hike in the price of electricity, fuel and the transfer of stamp duty collection to the federal inland revenue service.