Four women aid workers were shot dead on Monday in north-western Pakistan, police said, as a fresh wave of extremist violence rattles the Afghan borderlands.

Local police chief Shafiullah Gandapur reported that the aid workers were ambushed by two gunmen as they were driving through a village in North Waziristan district but just one passenger survived the assault.

“No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far but it was surely an act of terrorism,” he said.

Mr. Gandapur said the aid workers were affiliated with a programme run by a local institute to develop household skills for women.

The incident and death toll was confirmed by Rasul Khan, another local police official.

Advertisement

A recent surge in attacks targeting security forces along the Afghan border has sparked fears that jihadist groups may be regrouping.