Gunmen have abducted Catholic priest Rev. Fr. Nathaniel Asuwaye and ten others in Karku community, Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, during an early-morning attack that left three people dead.

The assailants stormed the area around 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, invading the priest’s residence and taking several residents to an unknown location.

The Diocese of Kafanchan expressed deep sorrow over the incident and called for prayers for the safe release of the abductees and for the souls of the victims.

It also urged security agencies to intensify efforts to apprehend the attackers and restore calm to the community.