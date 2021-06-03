Gunmen hijacked a school bus at Oba ile Estate, Akure North Local Government Area, Ondo state, Thursday morning, abducting one worker who was on duty to transport children to school.

The incident occurred around 6:45 a.m., while the driver and attendant were moving around to pick up students from Chimola School, which is located within the Estate, and transport them to their school.

According to a source at the school, the gunmen, who were on motorcycles, rounded the vehicle, forcing the driver to stop.

He claimed that the eight men, armed with guns, a cutlass, and other weapons, dragged the driver out of the vehicle and threatened to kill him.

When contacted, a representative for the state police command said he hadn’t been briefed on the occurrence and offered to clarify it with the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area.