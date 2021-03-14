The Benue Police Command has announced the assassination of Mrs Eunice Aghanya, wife of retired Deputy Inspector General of Police Mr. Ibe Aghanya, in Makurdi, Benue State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, said the victim was killed by unknown gunmen at her Makurdi residence, behind Kismet Hotel, on Saturday afternoon.

The assassination happened on a day the State Governor, Samuel Ortom, talked tough at the burial of Terkura Suswam that he would no longer negotiate amnesty with perpetrators of criminality.

DSP Catherine Anene said since the incident, investigations had been ongoing.

Reports say the deceased was the owner of Euniland Bread, Makurdi before she was killed.

Similarly, retired CP Aghanya was a one time Benue State Commissioner of Police and later DIG in charge of Zone 2.