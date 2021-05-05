Four persons believed to be travelers have been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Olubo village, along Abeokuta-Imala-Ayetoro Road in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Reports say the incident occurred around 8pm on Tuesday night.

The abducted persons were said to be returning from Ilara market in Imeko-Afon area when they were abducted by the unknown gunmen.

It was gathered that the gunmen armed with AK-47 rifles and machetes, abducted the driver and three women who were selected randomly among the passengers.

This is coming few weeks after a similar incident occurred around this village when a medical doctor and a nurse traveling from Imeko town, were also kidnapped.

Residents of the village have now staged a mini protest and barricaded the road in protest of continuous abduction.

The abductors are yet to establish contact with relatives of the victims.

Confirming the incident, the police public relations officer said investigation has been launched by the police authority to ensure the release of the abducted victims.