Guaranty Trust Bank has announced the appointment of Miriam Olusanya as Managing Director.

This is according to a notice signed by the company’s secretary, Erhi Obebeduo, and sent to the Nigerian Exchange Group Limited (NGX).

The bank also announced the successful completion of its re-organization into a Holding Company Structure, in a bid to strengthen its long-term competitiveness and growth prospects.

As part of the conditions for the re-organization, the banking giant announced that a new operating company bearing the name ‘Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc’ (GTCo) has been established.

In addition, a new Board of Directors as well as changes to the Board of its banking subsidiary (GTBank) was also announced.

Advertisement

According to the notice, the Board was reconstituted following the retirement of about four Directors. In light of this, the GTCo’s Board will comprise of the following personalities: Mr Sola Oyinlola (Chairman), Mr Segun Agbaje (Group CEO), Mrs Cathy Echeozo (Non-Executive Director), Mrs Helen Bouygues (Independent Non-Executive Director) and Mr Adebanji Adeniyi (Executive Director).

The banking subsidiary (GTBank) Board will comprise of Mr Inrahim Hassan (Chairman), Mrs Miriam Olusanya (Managing Director), Mr Olabode Agusto (Non-Executive Director), Ms Imponi Akpofure (Independent Non-Executive Director), Mrs Victoria Adefala (Independent Non-Executive Director), Mr Jide Okuntola (Deputy Managing Director) and Mr Haruna Musa (Executive Director).